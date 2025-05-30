Do you need to change your hair shampoo in summer? It's important for consideration

A girl is washing her hair. Photo: Freepik

In the summer, our hair is under real stress: the scorching sun, heat, wind, sea, and chlorinated water — all of this is not good for either shine or a healthy appearance. And as soon as summer comes, many people immediately run out to buy a "summer" shampoo, because it seems to be the right thing to do. But is it really necessary to change something?

The truth is simple: if your shampoo does its job well, cleanses, moisturises, and doesn't cause discomfort, you shouldn't change it because of the calendar. There is no magic "summer" shampoo. But there is something that should be added to your care routine in summer.

What will help you protect your hair from the sun?

Hat

Yes, an ordinary panama hat or a hat can do more for your hair than expensive products. They literally shield them from harmful UV radiation.

Oils

A light drop of oil (e.g., coconut or argan) creates a film before going out in the sun that protects the strands and prevents moisture from evaporating.

A girl is combing her hair. Photo: Freepik

Sprays with sun protection

They are not a substitute for a hat, but they can provide an additional shield. Just apply it before you leave the house.

Masks for deep regeneration

Every week in the summer, you should pamper your hair with a nourishing mask, because the sun and wind deplete it faster than we notice.

Another tip is to forget about curling irons, flat irons, and other hot tools. Your hair is already going through enough. Also, don't comb it unnecessarily. A few times a day is enough so as not to stimulate oiliness and not to injure it once again.

