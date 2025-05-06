Flower hair ties are trending in 2025 — here’s how to style them

A bow in the hair. Photo: Freepik

In 2025, fashion lovers are changing the game: claw clips are out, and cute, colorful flower-shaped hair ties are in. These playful accessories look like they were plucked from a child’s drawing — simple, sweet, with five soft petals you’ll want to touch.

The hair accessory everyone’s wearing now

You’ll spot these flower ties everywhere — from runway hairstyles to casual TikTok looks. They come embroidered, sparkly, printed, or in soft solid colors. And every version has its own magic. The best part? It’s not just about beauty — it’s about ease. You can throw your hair into a ponytail or bun and instantly look romantic and stylish.

Flower hair tie. Photo from Instagram

Last year in Copenhagen during Fashion Week, flower ties took over the streets. Girls styled them with bows, berets, even rugged denim — and the contrast looked surprisingly fresh. It’s the kind of accessory that can completely shift the mood of your outfit.

Flower tie. Photo from Instagram

These scrunchies are more than an accessory — they’re a tiny fashion rebellion against boring hairstyles. And they’re budget-friendly, too: you can find them in stores or even make them yourself. In fact, DIY flower scrunchies are trending on TikTok, with tutorials claiming it’s no harder than making a cup of coffee.

Flower ties aren’t about luxury — they’re about mood. Spring and summer 2025 are the perfect time to bring a little playfulness, softness, and color to your hair.

