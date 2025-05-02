Jewellery that is in fashion now — ideal for spring-summer

A bracelet on the arm. Photo: Freepik

Spring and summer 2025 are an explosion of style, color, and boldness. Forget about inconspicuous jewellery for everyday. Now, every accessory should be in the spotlight.

Trendy jewellery that adds zest to any look

Earrings that are impossible to miss

Asymmetry is in fashion. Forget about the same pair of earrings. One ear is a huge earring, as if it were moulded from clay or molten glass. The second one is thinner or absent altogether.

Handmade, imperfect, and interesting materials are in trend: colored acrylic, transparent glass, forged metal. The earring should look a bit like an abstract sculpture.

An original earring. Photo from Instagram

Necklace as if from another galaxy

Massive chains are not new, but this year they are at the peak of popularity. Choose something that looks like space parts or parts of armor — with enamelled inserts, balls, pearls, unusual weaving.

It is very fashionable to mix metals: yellow gold with silver, rose gold with brass. Also, pay attention to pendants in the shape of keys, hearts, flowers, letters, or antique coins.

Necklace with hearts. Photo from Instagram

Pearls as if from a modern fairy tale

Pearls now have an irregular shape, as if they were pulled out of the sea a few minutes ago. The following combinations are in fashion: pearls + leather, pearls + fabric, pearls + a large chain ring. Some brands even insert them into wicker earrings or "sew" them onto fabric. Pearls are a mix of tenderness and wildness.

Pearls are in trend. Photo from Instagram

Bracelets — many, different, at the same time

There are five bracelets on one arm and three more on the other. Glass, plastic, thin chains, and thick rings. Important: don't be afraid to mix it up.

Bracelets on the arm. Photo: Freepik

One can be transparent, the other with a pebble, the third with a small heart-shaped pendant. The more chaotic, the cooler. Stylists advise wearing bracelets even on the sleeves of shirts or over thin sweaters.

