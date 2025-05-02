Jewellery that is in fashion now — ideal for spring-summer

Season's main jewellery — look will be incomplete without it
Spring and summer 2025 are an explosion of style, color, and boldness. Forget about inconspicuous jewellery for everyday. Now, every accessory should be in the spotlight.
Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.
Trendy jewellery that adds zest to any look
Earrings that are impossible to miss
Asymmetry is in fashion. Forget about the same pair of earrings. One ear is a huge earring, as if it were moulded from clay or molten glass. The second one is thinner or absent altogether.
Handmade, imperfect, and interesting materials are in trend: colored acrylic, transparent glass, forged metal. The earring should look a bit like an abstract sculpture.
Necklace as if from another galaxy
Massive chains are not new, but this year they are at the peak of popularity. Choose something that looks like space parts or parts of armor — with enamelled inserts, balls, pearls, unusual weaving.
It is very fashionable to mix metals: yellow gold with silver, rose gold with brass. Also, pay attention to pendants in the shape of keys, hearts, flowers, letters, or antique coins.
Pearls as if from a modern fairy tale
Pearls now have an irregular shape, as if they were pulled out of the sea a few minutes ago. The following combinations are in fashion: pearls + leather, pearls + fabric, pearls + a large chain ring. Some brands even insert them into wicker earrings or "sew" them onto fabric. Pearls are a mix of tenderness and wildness.
Bracelets — many, different, at the same time
There are five bracelets on one arm and three more on the other. Glass, plastic, thin chains, and thick rings. Important: don't be afraid to mix it up.
One can be transparent, the other with a pebble, the third with a small heart-shaped pendant. The more chaotic, the cooler. Stylists advise wearing bracelets even on the sleeves of shirts or over thin sweaters.
Earlier, we wrote that resin in jewellery is gaining popularity.
We also reported on the new jewellery trend that is worthy of attention.
Read Novyny.LIVE!