The 90s leopard bag is back on trend this spring

5 May 2025 17:14
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Leopard bags from the 90s are making a stylish comeback this spring
Bags. Photo: Freepik
Some fashion pieces seem to disappear, only to return again. That’s what happened with leopard print bags. Once a staple in every fashion lover’s wardrobe, they were paired with crop tops and low-rise jeans in the '90s, and later with glam jackets and chunky belts in the 2000s. Now, they’re back in style.

Elle reports on the trend.

A bag that adds flair to any outfit

Some consider animal prints too bold. But if styled right, they don’t look flashy — they simply add character. A leopard bag is exactly that kind of piece. It creates a standout accent without being too on-the-nose. It's like a playful yet thoughtful twist in an everyday wardrobe.

It’s easiest to style with basics. Picture this: simple blue jeans, a white shirt or tee, a classic trench coat, or a minimalist dress in muted tones — then enter the leopard print bag. This accessory instantly energizes the look, adding movement and attitude.

A bag with an animal print that adds zest to the look
Leopard bag in the outfit. Photo from Instagram

For the evening, the approach changes. Pair the bag with a silk or lace slip dress, statement earrings, red lips, and heels — and you’ve got that '90s glam vibe. Perfect for a party, date night, or fashion event.

Interestingly, celebrities are already embracing the trend. Kate Moss nailed the look at Paris Fashion Week: an all-black outfit, a cozy coat, and one standout detail — the leopard bag. Hailey Bieber took a more casual route: jeans, an oversized sweater, and the same bag — effortless, cozy, and perfectly urban.

Hailey Bieber knows how to choose stylish things
Hailey Bieber. Photo from X: jbtrackermedia

Today, leopard print isn’t about being loud — it’s about bold style. And the easiest way to start is with a bag. It’s low-commitment but instantly boosts your confidence.

