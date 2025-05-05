Leopard bags from the 90s are making a stylish comeback this spring

The 90s leopard bag is back on trend this spring
Some fashion pieces seem to disappear, only to return again. That’s what happened with leopard print bags. Once a staple in every fashion lover’s wardrobe, they were paired with crop tops and low-rise jeans in the '90s, and later with glam jackets and chunky belts in the 2000s. Now, they’re back in style.
Elle reports on the trend.
A bag that adds flair to any outfit
Some consider animal prints too bold. But if styled right, they don’t look flashy — they simply add character. A leopard bag is exactly that kind of piece. It creates a standout accent without being too on-the-nose. It's like a playful yet thoughtful twist in an everyday wardrobe.
It’s easiest to style with basics. Picture this: simple blue jeans, a white shirt or tee, a classic trench coat, or a minimalist dress in muted tones — then enter the leopard print bag. This accessory instantly energizes the look, adding movement and attitude.
For the evening, the approach changes. Pair the bag with a silk or lace slip dress, statement earrings, red lips, and heels — and you’ve got that '90s glam vibe. Perfect for a party, date night, or fashion event.
Interestingly, celebrities are already embracing the trend. Kate Moss nailed the look at Paris Fashion Week: an all-black outfit, a cozy coat, and one standout detail — the leopard bag. Hailey Bieber took a more casual route: jeans, an oversized sweater, and the same bag — effortless, cozy, and perfectly urban.
Today, leopard print isn’t about being loud — it’s about bold style. And the easiest way to start is with a bag. It’s low-commitment but instantly boosts your confidence.
