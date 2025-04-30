Our social media:

Summer 2025’s biggest bag trend? One you didn’t see coming

30 April 2025 18:16
Juliya Pecherska - editor
Straw bags are 2025’s must-have — and not just for the beach
A girl with a bag. Photo: Freepik
As the weather warms up, leather and suede bags start to feel too heavy — and straw takes the spotlight. But forget what you thought you knew: in 2025, straw bags are no longer reserved for vacations. They’re showing up in cities, offices, and brunch spots — and they’re more stylish than ever.

Novyny.LIVE reveals how to wear the trend without looking basic.

Straw bags that work with every summer outfit

The oversized everything bag

This roomy, relaxed tote fits your entire life: laptop, lunch, water bottle — maybe even a change of shoes. It’s effortlessly cool and as practical as a backpack, minus the bulk.

A stylish bag that will hold everything you need
A stylish bag. Photo from Instagram

The structured hobo

It’s not just a bag — it’s straw architecture. This sculpted hobo-style piece adds retro charm and pairs perfectly with light blazers, wide-leg trousers, and minimalist jewelry.

Straw bags are gaining popularity
Hobo bag. Photo from Instagram

The fairy-tale mini

For days when you need only the essentials, go for a small round or boxy basket bag. Think childhood berry-picking nostalgia. Perfect with ballet flats, a mini skirt, and a breezy shirt.

An unusual bag shape is in fashion
A round bag. Photo from Instagram

The upgraded beach tote

This isn’t just for sunscreen and towels. Inspired by luxury fashion houses, this shape is now everyday-chic. Pair it with joggers, slides, or a floaty dress and make an easygoing statement wherever you go.

A bag that used to be taken only to the beach
A beach bag. Photo from Instagram

Straw bags in 2025 are more than a seasonal trend — they’re about ease, joy, and a carefree spirit. And that’s exactly the vibe we all want when summer hits.

