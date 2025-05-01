Suede skirt in 2025 — a fashion classic that is back with us

A girl in a skirt. Photo: Freepik

The suede skirt is back on the horse, and this time it's definitely not going to get off. What was hanging in your mum's wardrobe until recently is now back in trend. Soft to the touch, textured, a little vintage — suede gives the same "old-school chic" that is so appreciated this season.

And if you still have doubts about whether to let it into your wardrobe, Novyny.LIVE has already highlighted several ways to do it beautifully.

What to wear a suede skirt with in 2025

With a white or other blouse

The ideal option for a first date with suede. The light top is refreshing, and the skirt adds depth. Everything looks calm, elegant, but not boring. To avoid making it seem too simple, you can add a little "character": massive earrings, a wide belt, or a caramel-colored bag, and you'll have a luxurious look.

A stylish look. Photo from Instagram

Suede with suede

If the jacket and skirt are made of the same material, the look is thoughtful and stylish. It can be ideal for the office: a little serious, but without being boring. And if you add sneakers or ankle boots, you get a casual lightness.

Looks with suede. Photo from Instagram

With a basic long sleeve

It's simple: choose a skirt in a deep color (chocolate, burgundy, dark green), add a plain monochrome long sleeve, and one bright detail — a bag, scarf, or earrings. The look will be restrained, but not banal. Ideal option for everyday.

Suede skirt with a long sleeve. Photo from Instagram

A suede skirt is not just a "thing from the past", but a real comeback with character. It is easy to style, goes with many things, and always looks appropriate. And most importantly, it has a mood. The same spring mood.

