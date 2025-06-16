Іконка - підтримати ЗСУ Підтримати ЗСУ
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
EurovisionFoodFashionTechnologyWar 2024MoviesHome and GardenExclusiveSportWar economyReal estateArmyWarNews of the dayTravelEconomyUkraineInvestmentsEconomy 2024PsychologyHoroscopesHealthcarePoliticsRecipes
Army
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion Dua Lipa's morning routine — beauty secrets of the celebrity

Dua Lipa's morning routine — beauty secrets of the celebrity

Ua en ru
Publication time 16 June 2025 20:12
Dua Lipa's morning routine — beauty secret revealed
Dua Lipa. Photo: Instagram

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Dua Lipa revealed her morning routine. Her commitment to a disciplined daily routine and meticulous approach to scheduling helps the singer stay fit. Dua takes care of her body from the inside and out.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

Advertisement

Dua Lipa's morning kickstarters

To keep up with the schedule which includes rigorous training, vocal care, and personal relaxation, Dua Lipa never forgets about hydration. 

Before her yoga training, she adds Armra Colostrum’s Immune Revival and LMNT’s Recharge Electrolytes. After adding both sachets to two different bottles of water, she shakes them up and prepares for her workout.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa at the pool. Photo: Instagram

With all of her touring and incessant traveling, it's understandable that Lipa tries to keep her immune system and energy levels up. Immune Revival is a cow's colostrum supplement that is popular among the Los Angeles wellness community. It helps fight infections and promotes intestinal health.

Electrolytes replace minerals and vitamins that are naturally lost through sweat, exercise, and urine. Optimal electrolyte levels can help with cognitive and muscle function, as well as hydration and fatigue levels.

Dua's message is clear: beauty starts on the inside with a healthy body, and proper hydration has been on the agenda for quite some time.

As a reminder, we shared the latest nail trend, beloved by Hailey Bieber.

Also, read on to see what's so special about Sydney Sweeney's soap business collaboration.

health world celebrities beauty Dua Lipa useful tips
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
1 /

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information