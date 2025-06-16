Dua Lipa's morning routine — beauty secret revealed

Dua Lipa. Photo: Instagram

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Dua Lipa revealed her morning routine. Her commitment to a disciplined daily routine and meticulous approach to scheduling helps the singer stay fit. Dua takes care of her body from the inside and out.

Dua Lipa's morning kickstarters

To keep up with the schedule which includes rigorous training, vocal care, and personal relaxation, Dua Lipa never forgets about hydration.

Before her yoga training, she adds Armra Colostrum’s Immune Revival and LMNT’s Recharge Electrolytes. After adding both sachets to two different bottles of water, she shakes them up and prepares for her workout.

Dua Lipa at the pool. Photo: Instagram

With all of her touring and incessant traveling, it's understandable that Lipa tries to keep her immune system and energy levels up. Immune Revival is a cow's colostrum supplement that is popular among the Los Angeles wellness community. It helps fight infections and promotes intestinal health.

Electrolytes replace minerals and vitamins that are naturally lost through sweat, exercise, and urine. Optimal electrolyte levels can help with cognitive and muscle function, as well as hydration and fatigue levels.

Dua's message is clear: beauty starts on the inside with a healthy body, and proper hydration has been on the agenda for quite some time.

