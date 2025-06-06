Sydney Sweeney launches a line of soaps made with her used bath water

Sydney Sweeney. Photo: instagram.com/sydney_sweeney

American actress Sydney Sweeney shocked her fans with her new business venture. The Euphoria star decided to sell soap with an unusual ingredient.

She announced this on her Instagram page.

Sydney Sweeney has launched a line of soaps made with her used bath water

The 27-year-old celebrity announced the release of her limited-edition soap collection with Dr. Squatch called 'Sydney's Bathwater Bliss'. The soap will be made using the water in which Sydney bathed.

It all started when the actress appeared in a commercial for the brand. In the video, she basked in a bubble bath with a bar of soap. Some fans then commented that they would buy the water in which the star had washed. The actress seized the opportunity and fulfilled her fans' request.

"You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater," she said.

Only 5,000 packs of the soap will be available for sale. Buyers have already lined up on the official website for the launch of the sale, and another 100 packages were raffled off. You can buy a bar of Sydney's soap for just $8.

Sidney Sweeney in an advertisement for her soap. Photo: instagram.com/drsquatch

