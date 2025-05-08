Echo Valley with Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney — trailer and release date

The movie "Echo Valley". Photo: Apple TV+

The new thriller Echo Valley from Apple TV+ will soon hit the screens. Actresses Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney played the main roles in the movie.

The first trailer for the movie has been released on YouTube.

Echo Valley — trailer and premiere date

The main character, Kate, is used to living a quiet and secluded life. Her relationship with her daughter Claire can hardly be called warm, and attempts to reconcile do not end successfully. Until one day Claire appears on her mother's doorstep in hysterics and covered in someone else's blood. Then Kate begins to piece together the shocking truth and has no idea what a mother is capable of in order to protect her child.

In addition to Julianne Moore and Cindy Sweeney, Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan, and Fiona Shaw will also appear in the movie.

The movie will premiere on the Apple TV+ platform on June 13.

