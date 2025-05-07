Dept. Q on Netflix — trailer, cast, and release date

The TV show Dept. Q. Photo: Netflix

The Netflix streaming platform has announced the new TV show Dept. Q. The detective story was created by the director and screenwriter of The Queen's Gambit Scott Frank.

The first trailer has been released on YouTube.

Dept. Q — trailer and premiere date

The story centers on the brash but brilliant detective Karl Morck, who becomes the Head of the new Department Q in Edinburgh. Together with his eccentric partners, he takes on the investigation of old cases that seem hopeless at first glance.

The main role in the TV show is played by English actor Matthew Goode. The cast also includes Chloe Pirrie, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, Kate Dickie, Shirley Henderson, Kelly Macdonald and others.

The TV show will premiere online on May 29 on Netflix.

