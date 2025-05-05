The Four Seasons on Netflix — plot, actors, and where to watch

The Four Seasons TV show. Photo: Netflix

The Four Seasons TV show premiered on the Netflix streaming platform. The new comedy has already conquered the hearts of viewers.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more about the TV show.

What is the TV show The Four Seasons about?

The story focuses on three married couples who have been friends for 30 years and go on holiday together every season. But a cheerful tradition and a long-standing friendship are threatened when one of the couples decides to divorce.

The TV show stars Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen.

The comedy TV show The Four Seasons. Photo: Netflix

Thanks to its charismatic actors, unconventional plot, and hidden meanings, The Four Seasons quickly gained popularity. On social media, viewers shared their pleasant impressions of the TV show.

"The best TV show in recent times."

"Everything seems to be so humorous, but in fact, important issues are covered."

"The great TV show about feelings, emotions, relationships, and working on them."

"The wonderful TV show. Both light and full of meaning."

All 8 episodes are already available on Netflix.

