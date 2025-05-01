New TV shows of May 2025 — Sirens, Murderbot, Duster and others — full list

The TV show Sirens. Photo: Netflix

The last month of spring will be full not only of sunny days, but also of new TV shows. The audience will get to see new exciting stories and the return of their favorite characters.

Novyny.LIVE tells you more.

The Four Seasons

Three married couples have a long-standing tradition of going on holiday together every season. But a new holiday is threatened when one of the couples decides to divorce.

Premiere on May 1.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

The second season of the TV show will tell the story of Maggie and Negan's adventures in post-apocalyptic New York. The characters embark on a dangerous search for Megan's missing son.

Premiere on May 4.

Poker Face

The protagonist Charlie, who can easily detect a lie with just one look, is also forced to flee her former criminal boss in the second season. Travelling across America, she uses her gift to help others.

Premiere on May 8.

Bad Thoughts

The new black comedy TV show from the famous American comedian Tom Segura. Each episode will tell a different story and make the viewer laugh and be scared at the same time.

Premiere on May 13.

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

The miniseries will tell the story of one of the most brutal serial killers in the UK — Fred and Rose West. Recently found police materials will reveal new details of the gruesome case.

Premiere on May 14.

Snakes and Ladders

The young and ambitious teacher dreams of becoming the school principal. But the path to the coveted position is fraught with lies, corruption and personal drama.

Love, Death & Robots

The anthology TV show returns to tell the viewers the new animated stories based on the 1981 sci-fi movie Heavy Metal.

Premiere on May 15.

Duster

The first black woman to become an FBI agent decides to take down the crime syndicate. To do so, she teams up with the driver who helped the criminals escape from the crime scene.

Premiere on May 15.

Murderbot

The security android, called Murderbot, actually has sentient powers. He has to hide his free-thinking skills and follow the cruel orders of others. However, he is increasingly drawn to people.

Premiere on May 16.

Nine Perfect Strangers

The main character, played by Nicole Kidman, organises atypical retreats for those who are tired of everyday life. In the new season, nine new guests will head to the Austrian Alps for another shocking "reboot".

Sirens

Devon is worried about her sister Simone, who has a very strange relationship with her boss Michaela Kell. The girl decides to intervene and comes to the Kells' beachside estate for the weekend. But Devon doesn't know that Michaela will turn out to be a strong rival.

Premiere on May 22.

