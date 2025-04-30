Our social media:

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt — new footage from The Witcher set

30 April 2025 14:52
Maria Kovalenko - editor
The Witcher on Netflix — Liam Hemsworth appeared as Geralt — photos
Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. Photo: Netflix
The audience saw Australian actor Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt. The movie star was caught on the set of the new season of the Netflix TV show The Witcher.

The footage from the set was shared by Redanian Intelligence.

New footage from the filming of The Witcher has been released

While the audience was waiting for the fourth season of the TV show, the creators had already started filming the fifth season. For a long time, fans could only imagine what Geralt would look like in the new episodes, but now they have finally seen a full-fledged look performed by Hemsworth, who replaced actor Henry Cavill.

Liam Hemsworth in the TV show The Witcher — photo
Liam Hemsworth on the set of the TV show The Witcher. Photo: redanianintelligence.com

The creators of the TV show tried to preserve the look of the main character as much as possible and make minimal differences between the two actors. Geralt retained his trademark leather jacket and hairstyle.

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt — photo
Actor Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. Photo: redanianintelligence.com

In addition to Hemsworth, Eamon Farren as Cahir and Laurence Fishburne as Emiel Regis were also seen on the set.

Eamon Farren in the TV show The Witcher — photo
Eamon Farren on the set of The Witcher. Photo: redanianintelligence.com
Laurence Fishburne in the TV show The Witcher — photo
Laurence Fishburne as Emiel Regis. Photo: redanianintelligence.com

The paparazzi also caught Joey Batey, who plays Buttercup, a fan favorite in the TV show, during the filming process. By the way, fans have noticed that in the new episodes, he has gained a little weight.

Batey Joey as Buttercup — photo
Joey Batey on the set of The Witcher. Photo: redanianintelligence.com

Meanwhile, there is still a debate on the network about the replacement of the main actor. According to many viewers, Cavill was the ideal candidate and the TV show will lose its zest without him, while another part of users support Hemsworth and believe that he is more like the "bookish Geralt".

As a reminder, Netflix has shown the first trailer of the new TV show Sirens with Julianne Moore. It also announced the premiere date of the new season of Wednesday.

