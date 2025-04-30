The Witcher on Netflix — Liam Hemsworth appeared as Geralt — photos

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. Photo: Netflix

The audience saw Australian actor Liam Hemsworth in the role of Geralt. The movie star was caught on the set of the new season of the Netflix TV show The Witcher.

The footage from the set was shared by Redanian Intelligence.

New footage from the filming of The Witcher has been released

While the audience was waiting for the fourth season of the TV show, the creators had already started filming the fifth season. For a long time, fans could only imagine what Geralt would look like in the new episodes, but now they have finally seen a full-fledged look performed by Hemsworth, who replaced actor Henry Cavill.

Liam Hemsworth on the set of the TV show The Witcher. Photo: redanianintelligence.com

The creators of the TV show tried to preserve the look of the main character as much as possible and make minimal differences between the two actors. Geralt retained his trademark leather jacket and hairstyle.

Actor Liam Hemsworth as Geralt. Photo: redanianintelligence.com

In addition to Hemsworth, Eamon Farren as Cahir and Laurence Fishburne as Emiel Regis were also seen on the set.

Eamon Farren on the set of The Witcher. Photo: redanianintelligence.com

Laurence Fishburne as Emiel Regis. Photo: redanianintelligence.com

The paparazzi also caught Joey Batey, who plays Buttercup, a fan favorite in the TV show, during the filming process. By the way, fans have noticed that in the new episodes, he has gained a little weight.

Joey Batey on the set of The Witcher. Photo: redanianintelligence.com

Meanwhile, there is still a debate on the network about the replacement of the main actor. According to many viewers, Cavill was the ideal candidate and the TV show will lose its zest without him, while another part of users support Hemsworth and believe that he is more like the "bookish Geralt".

