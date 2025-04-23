Wednesday Addams TV show. Photo: Netflix

The long-awaited premiere of the second season of the acclaimed series Wednesday Addams is just around the corner. Netflix showed the first footage of the upcoming premiere.

The first official video announcement was posted on YouTube.

Season 2 of Wednesday Addams — first teaser and premiere date

Wednesday Adams returns to the Nevermore Academy, where she will have new spooky adventures and intricate mysteries.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel and it will be released this summer. The second season of the series will be divided into two parts: the first episodes will be broadcast on August 6, and the next episodes will be broadcast on September 3.

Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Hunter Dwen, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday and others have returned to their roles in the series.

In addition, fans hope to see singer Lady Gaga in the new episodes, but it is not yet known what role the star will play.

