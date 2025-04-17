The Sandman Season 2 — Trailer and release date

The Sandman. Photo: Netflix

Netflix has pleased fans of The Sandman with the news. It became known when the series will be released.

The second season was announced on YouTube.

Advertisement

The Sandman — when is the premiere of season 2

"The Dream King returns," Netflix has announced.

The new season of the series will be divided into two parts. The first half of the episodes will be released on July 3, and viewers will see the final episodes on July 24.

In addition, the first stills from the upcoming season have been posted on the series' official Instagram page.

As it became known earlier, the second season will be the last. According to the creators, they had no plans to extend the story, but fans speculate that the popular project was closed due to a high-profile scandal with comic book author Neil Gaiman, who is accused of harassment.

As a reminder, Oscar-winning Cate Blanchett has announced the end of her cinema career.

We also wrote that the star of Charmed spoke about his disease for the first time.