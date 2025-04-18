TOP 3 new limited series on Netflix to watch this weekend

Ransom Canyon. Photo: instagram.com/netflixua

The Netflix streaming platform offers its viewers many new shows, including exciting miniseries. You can watch short stories in a weekend, but they stay long in your memory.

The Gardener (6 episodes)

A young man, Elmer, helps his mother run the family gardening business, which is actually a front for contract killings. The young man, who feels nothing, follows his mother's cruel instructions, until he suddenly falls in love with another victim.

The Glass Dome (6 episodes)

The main character Leila works as a forensic scientist. When her friend's daughter goes missing one day, she sets out to find her. As she investigates, Layla must not only identify the culprit and save the girl, but also confront ghosts from her own past.

Ransom Canyon (10 episodes)

The series is set in a small Texas town. Real passions rage here — from passionate love to enmity and a fierce battle for land.

