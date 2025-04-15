Johnny Depp shows off his new look in the movie Day Drinker — photo

Johnny Depp. Photo: instagram.com/johnnydepp

The American actor Johnny Depp is preparing to return to Hollywood with a high-profile premiere. The Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared on the set of the new action movie Day Drinker.

The actor showed off his new look on his Instagram.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp showed up on the set of Day Drinker

The new action movie is already underway in Spain, in which Depp will star with his longtime colleague, actress Penelope Cruz. It will be the first large-scale project for the actor in six years.

In the first official footage from the set, the actor appeared in an unexpected look. Depp's character in the movie has long grey hair and a beard.

Johnny Depp in the movie Day Drinker. Photo: instagram.com/johnnydepp

As it became known from the movie's synopsis, the "Pirates" star will play the mysterious guest of the luxury liner. On board, he meets the bartender, who suddenly finds herself involved in the dangerous game of crime.

The movie also stars Madelyn Cline, Manu Ríos, Aron Piper, Juan Diego Botto, and Anika Boyle.

As a reminder, Netflix has announced the actors who will star in the new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. We also wrote that HBO has officially named the cast of the Harry Potter TV show.