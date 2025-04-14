Pride and Prejudice on Netflix — the main actors

Emma Corrin. Photo: instagram.com/emmalouisecorrin

The Netflix streaming platform has started developing the new adaptation of the cult novel Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. It became known who would play the main roles in the upcoming mini-series.

Netflix announced the first cast members on Instagram.

Who will star in the new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice

The creators of the mini-series have announced three actors who will play the main roles in the new adaptation.

The main character, Elizabeth Bennet, will be portrayed by 29-year-old Emma Corrin, star of the TV show The Crown. The role of her mother, Miss Bennet, went to Oscar winner Olivia Colman. The enigmatic Mr Darcy will be played by Jack Lowden, known for the movie Dunkirk and the TV show Slow Horses.

Details about other cast members and the project's premiere date are currently unknown.

However, the news of the new adaptation of the cult novel was met with mixed reactions on social media. Not all viewers agree with the actors chosen for the roles of Elizabeth and Mr Darcy.

"Darcy doesn't fit at all".

"Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet? Seriously?"

"The cast is a complete mess".

Users were sceptical about whether this adaptation would be able to surpass its predecessors. The most famous adaptations are the 1995 BBC mini-series starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, as well as the 2005 movie starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

