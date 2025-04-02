Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Brad Pitt to star in the sequel to Tarantino's movie

Brad Pitt. Photo: instagram.com/onceinhollywood

American actor Brad Pitt will return to the role of Cliff Booth, which won him his first Oscar in 2019. Director David Fincher will direct the sequel to "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood" based on the script by Quentin Tarantino for Netflix.

The Playlist reported it.

The sequel to "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood" will be released

Rumors that Fincher would take on the new instalment of the acclaimed movie emerged after CinemaCon, which took place on April 1 in Las Vegas. At first, online fans took it as an April Fools' Day joke, but later Variety confirmed the information.

So now Brad Pitt will officially return to the role of stuntman Cliff Booth. Initially, the actor was expected to play this role in Tarantino's 10th and last movie, The Movie Critic, but the director changed his plans.

Brad Pitt in the movie "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood". Photo: instagram.com/onceinhollywood

"Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood" was released by Sony Pictures in 2019, but now Netflix will take over. As it became known, the rights to the movie were returned to Tarantino, and he, in turn, sold them to the streaming service for a considerable amount of money.

So, now the audience will see the sequel from Fincher, and Tarantino will become the author of the script. According to preliminary information, filming will begin this summer. It is not yet known whether other stars of "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood" Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio will return to their roles.

