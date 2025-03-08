The TV series Running Point on Netflix has been renewed for Season 2 — video

TV series Running Point. Photo: Netflix

The sports comedy Running Point, starring Kate Hudson, is to be renewed. The Netflix streaming platform has announced Season 2.

The creators of the TV series shared the news with their fans on Instagram.

The TV series Playmaker has been renewed for Season 2

The sports comedy premiered on February 27, 2025. In less than a month, the TV series became a top viewer and a real hit online. After watching the first episodes, users began to write about the need for a sequel.

So, the creators of Running Point decided to listen to the audience and announced Season 2.

"A good basketball team owner knows that you have to listen to the fans. That’s why we hear you. And so does Netflix. Running Point is officially back with Season 2. I would like to thank everyone who watched the TV series. I am just incredibly happy because you are the real reason why we can come back and make another season," Kate Hudson addressed the audience.

In the TV series, Hudson plays Isla, who suddenly takes over her brother’s professional basketball team, which is owned by her family. The former party girl gets a chance to prove to everyone that she knows how to run the business.

