TOP 10 most popular Netflix series this week — What to watch on Netflix

"Running point" series. Photo: Netflix

The Netflix streaming platform has updated its ranking of the most popular TV series of the last week — a political thriller, a sports comedy and a technological horror were among the viewers' favorites.

Novyny.LIVE takes a closer look at the most popular TV series according to Netflix.

Zero Day

An intricate political story about a large-scale cyberattack that killed hundreds of people in the United States. The former president of the country, played by Robert De Niro, leads the investigation and must find those responsible for the crime.

Running point

The sports comedy starring Kate Hudson tells the story of a former party girl who has to take over the basketball team. From now on, she must prove herself worthy of running the family business.

Cassandra

The family moves into a smart home where everything is managed by a virtual assistant, Cassandra, who turns the family's happy life into a nightmare. The series has already become a hit, with its soundtrack topping the world charts.

Toxic Town

Based on true events, the series follows mothers fighting for justice amid one of the most high-profile toxic waste scandals in British history. They must protect not only their children, but future generations.

American Murder: Gabby Petito

The documentary series tells the story of the infamous murder of blogger Gabby Petito. The investigation will reveal what really happened in the last days of the famous traveler's life.

The Watcher

Родина Бренноків переїжджає до нового будинку у передмісті із надію на нове життя. Однак раптово вони починають отримувати дивні листи із погрозами від таємного наглядача, який слідкує за ними. Серіал заснований на реальних подіях.

La Palma

The story tells of a Norwegian family that goes on a family vacation to the picturesque island of La Palma. But the vacation turns into a disaster when a young scientist predicts an imminent volcanic eruption.

Dear Child

This crime thriller tells the terrifying story of a woman who spent many years in a terrible captivity and miraculously escaped. Her case leads investigators to an unsolved crime that happened 13 years ago.

Squid Game: Season 2

The second season of the sensational South Korean series remains at the top of the ratings list. The deadly game gathers new participants who are willing to kill each other to win.

The Recruit: Season 2

The work of the CIA is at risk when one of its former employees threatens to reveal all its secrets. A young rookie lawyer gets involved and must resolve the conflict.

