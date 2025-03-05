What to watch this Spring — 10 upcoming releases of 2025

Thunderbolts* movie. Photo: Marvel

This spring promises to be full of exciting new releases and long-awaited premieres that audiences are eagerly anticipating.

Мickey 17

The science fiction movie tells the story of Mickey Barnes, who decides to undertake a dangerous experiment to save humanity. However, the mission is jeopardized by a fatal mistake.

The premiere is March 5.

In the Lost Lands

The movie is based on the novel by Game of Thrones author George Martin. A powerful sorceress travels to the Lost Lands to revive the magic that makes wishes come true. But she must pay for her power.

The movie premieres on March 13.

Black bag

George and Catherine, a married couple of secret agents, live happily together. But one day, important information is leaked to the Secret Service, and George has to investigate. But the prime suspect is his wife.

The premiere is March 13.

Disney's Snow White

A new adaptation of the famous fairy tale will be brought to life on the big screen. The audience will see the fantastic story of Snow White and her confrontation with her wicked stepmother.

The movie premieres on March 20.

A Minecraft Movie

An adventure movie based on the popular game will finally be released. Four unlucky people find their way through a secret portal to the Upper World, a bizarre cubic world, where they embark on a magical quest.

The movie premieres on April 4.

The Amateur

The protagonist is a closed-minded CIA officer whose life changes dramatically after the tragic death of his wife in a terrorist attack. The man decides to solve the case on his own and punish those responsible for the death of his beloved.

The premiere is April 10.

The Accountant 2

The sequel to the crime action movie starring Ben Affleck will tell the story of the protagonist's brother, as well as a new mystery for him to solve.

It will premiere on April 24.

Thunderbolts*

A new superhero action movie from Marvel where antiheroes will unite to save the world, and first they must overcome the ghosts of the past.

The premiere is May 2.

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch

The long-awaited movie adaptation of the beloved Disney cartoon. A girl named Lilo adopts an unusual dog from an animal shelter, who turns out to be an alien named Stitch. It is an exciting story of friendship and adventure.

Premieres May 22.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

The eighth movie in the cult franchise about Agent Ethan Gant. Once again, he must take dangerous risks to save humanity.

The movie premieres on May 22.

