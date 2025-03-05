Scene from the film Another Simple Favor. Photo: instagram.com/asimplefavor

The company Prime Video released the first official trailer for the crime thriller Another Simple Favor. The sequel stars actresses Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

The streaming service shared the film’s announcement on YouTube.

Another Simple Favor — trailer and premiere date

In the sequel to the acclaimed thriller A Simple Favor, Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) marries a wealthy Italian businessman and invites her friend Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) to the wedding. The luxurious wedding on the island of Capri was supposed to be a grand, happy occasion, but a mysterious murder ruined everything.

The film also stars Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding, and Allison Janney.

The film is scheduled to premiere on May 1, 2025. As it became known earlier, the film will be shown at the SXSW Film and Television Festival.

