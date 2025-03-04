Films about strong women for March 8 — the best selection

The film The Iron Lady. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes

This Saturday, March 8, the world will celebrate International Women’s Day. This holiday is not about flowers and gifts but about strong women who continue to defend their rights and fight for a free future.

Novyny.LIVE shares an inspiring selection of films about women who have changed the world.

Wild (2014)

The film is based on Cheryl Strayed’s autobiographical book. After her mother’s death and divorce, the woman decided to walk alone across the Pacific Crest Trail, the route of almost 1800 km.

The Iron Lady (2011)

The film tells the story of Margaret Thatcher, one of the most influential women in world history. The biographical drama about the Prime Minister of the UK will show what was hidden inside the Iron Lady.

On the basis of sex (2018)

Ruth Ginsburg, one of the most influential women in the United States, was once unable to get a job as a lawyer simply because she was not a man. The film tells the story of the woman’s desperate struggle for her rights and dignity.

Frida (2002)

The film adaptation of the biography of the iconic artist Frida Kahlo. The film tells the story of the artist’s difficult journey — her struggle for success, her life with a serious illness and her stormy love.

Coco Before Chanel (2009)

The legendary French designer has forever written her name on the pages of world fashion. But her path to fame and recognition was full of hardships and painful disappointments.

