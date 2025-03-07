The second season of the TV series The Recruit will be the last — Netflix cancels the project

TV series The Recruit. Photo: Netflix

The Netflix streaming platform decided to close the popular TV series The Recruit. Only in January, the second season of the spy drama was released on the online platform.

Actor Colton Dunn made the announcement in Threads.

Netflix cancels TV series The Recruit

The spy TV series tells the story of the young lawyer who gets the job at the CIA. After one of his former employees threatens to reveal all the secrets of the agency, the protagonist finds himself involved in the dangerous international conflict.

The main role in the spy drama was played by Noah Centineo. The TV series also stars Laura Haddock, Colton Dunn, Vondie Curtis-Hall and others.

The first season premiered in December 2022, and in January 2025, viewers saw six new episodes of the second season.

However, despite the success and audience loyalty, the project creators decided not to make a sequel. The news of the TV series cancellation also came as an unpleasant surprise to the actors.

"The Recruit has been cancelled. Such a bummer. I just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched," Colton Dunn wrote on social media.

