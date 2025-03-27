Quentin Tarantino turns 62 — Watch his 5 best movies

Quentin Tarantino. Photo: Reuters

American director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino is one of the most prominent filmmakers of our time. Today, March 27, the iconic director turns 62.

On Tarantino's birthday, Novyny.LIVE recalls five of his movies that conquered the world of cinema.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Tarantino's debut movie, which became a true breakthrough. The crime story about a failed robbery revealed to the world the director's talent for creating tense dialogue and unconventional plot developments.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

This movie changed not only Quentin's life, but the entire cinema. With its iconic characters, dark humor, and unpredictable plot, the film became a genre-defining classic and earned Tarantino an Oscar.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

An alternate history of World War II, where a group of American soldiers of Jewish descent wages a guerrilla war against the Nazis. With vivid humor, intense suspense, and the unforgettable Colonel Landa — brilliantly portrayed by Christoph Waltz.

Django Unchained (2012)

A bloody, stylish, and emotionally charged western about a freed slave turned bounty hunter. The film features Christoph Waltz in his Oscar-winning role and an unforgettable antagonist portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Kill Bill (2003-2004)

A two-part film starring the stunning Uma Thurman as an assassin who takes revenge on her former partners. Fight scenes, stylish visuals and an iconic soundtrack made this movie one of the most famous of Tarantino's career.

