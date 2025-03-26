Jude Law appeared as Putin on the set of The Wizard of the Kremlin — photos

Jude Law. Photo: Reuters

The British actor Jude Law was spotted on the set of the new movie The Wizard of the Kremlin. The Sherlock Holmes star would play the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the movie.

Photos from the set were shared by Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Jude Law on the set of The Wizard of the Kremlin

The 52-year-old actor was spotted in the capital of Latvia, Riga, where the shooting process is taking place. Law appeared on the set wearing makeup and the black suit with the cloak that Putin has often been seen wearing.

For the role of the Russian dictator, the actor had to bleach his hair and change his hairstyle.

EXCLUSIVE: First photos of Jude Law as Vladimir Putin in Olivier Assayas’ The Wizard of the Kremlin, a movie about 1990s Russia currently being filmed in Riga.



📷: Novaya Gazeta Europe pic.twitter.com/OPm25Ygycu — Novaya Gazeta Europe (@novayagazeta_en) March 25, 2025

It became known in January that the British star would portray the President of the Russian Federation, at which time Law confirmed his participation in the movie. The actor would play Putin at the beginning of his political career.

The movie The Wizard of the Kremlin by French director Olivier Assayas is based on the 2022 book of the same name by Giuliano da Empoli. The movie will tell the story of the character named Vadim Baranov, who was inspired by former Russian Presidential Adviser Vladislav Surkov, and will cover events such as the war in Chechnya, the Kursk submarine tragedy, and the Orange Revolution.

As a reminder, Margot Robbie was spotted wearing a wedding dress on the set of the movie adaptation of the famous novel. We also wrote that the new trailer for the drama starring Cillian Murphy was released.