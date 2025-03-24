Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights — first footage from the set — photos, videos

Margot Robbie. Photo: instagram.com/barbiethemovie

The Australian actress Margot Robbie was spotted on the set of a new film. The star will play the main role in the film adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel Wuthering Heights.

The Sun writes about it.

The first footage of Wuthering Heights with Margot Robbie

In the new film adaptation of the novel, the 34-year-old actress will play Catherine Earnshaw, the freedom-loving and self-confident protagonist.

The paparazzi filmed Margot during the filming process, which takes place in the UK, where the events of Brontë's novel take place. Thus, the audience saw the first image of the actress in the film — an exquisite Victorian wedding dress with a luxurious long veil.

Robbie's partner in the film is 27-year-old Jacob Elordi, who will portray Heathcliff in the adaptation. In addition, Shazad Latif, Hong Chau and Alison Oliver will also appear in the film.

The film revolves around the passionate and tumultuous love story of the main characters.

The film was directed by actress Emerald Fennell. Robbie is not only the lead actress but also the producer of the film with her label LuckyChap Entertainment.

The film is scheduled for release in early 2026. The drama is expected to be released on the eve of Valentine's Day, February 13.

Earlier, we wrote that the trailer of the new drama film starring Cillian Murphy was released. The premiere date of the new movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio has also been announced.