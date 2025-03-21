Movie One Battle After Another — First teaser and release date

Leonardo DiCaprio in the One Battle After Another movie. Photo: still from the movie

Warner Bros. has released the first footage from the upcoming movie One Battle After Another. The crime comedy stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor.

The first teaser has been released on YouTube.

One Battle After Another — teaser and release date

The movie, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is a loose adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland with elements of black comedy. However, the events in the movie take place not in the 90s, but in our time. According to the plot, former hippie Bob, played by DiCaprio, started an affair with Teyana Taylor's character. However, the girl left him for Colonel Lockjaw (Sean Penn), a member of the racist white supremacist movement. Then the jilted man begins to take revenge.

Filming began in January 2024. The budget of the movie was about $140 million, making it the most expensive in Anderson's career. As you know, DiCapiro received $20 million for his role in the film.

The movie is scheduled to be released on September 26, 2025.

Previously, we talked about 5 TV shows with intrigue for fans of the White Lotus. We also offer a selection of cult horror movies, after which it is difficult to fall asleep.