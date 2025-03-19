What to watch after the White Lotus — the best TV shows with intrigue

The TV show Nine Perfect Strangers. Photo: Hulu

The White Lotus TV show made a splash online and captivated viewers with its unexpected plot twists. So, if you liked the satirical story from HBO, you will also like these TV shows.

Novyny.LIVE shares an intriguing selection.

Nine Perfect Strangers

An elite boarding house is located in a remote corner of Australia. It is run by its owner, Masha, who promises her visitors to heal not only their bodies but also their souls. This time, nine guests come to the retreat, eager to forget their past. Here, each of them will face their own dark secrets, but not all of them will be able to get rid of them.

Hotel Babylon

The TV show will open the doors of one of the most prestigious hotels in London, Babylon. Rebecca, the hotel manager, is ready to do anything for the sake of its reputation, and her assistant Charlie helps her with everything. And although the attentive staff fulfills all the whims of capricious guests, each of them has their own interests.

Palm Royale

The story takes place in sunny Florida in the 1960s. The protagonist strives against all odds to join the elite circle of Palm Beach. Its members are rich and influential, but the gloss and luxury also hide their secrets.

The Resort

On their 10th wedding anniversary, Noah and Emma decide to take a holiday to the Riviera Maya in Mexico. At the tropical resort, the couple will not only enjoy refreshing cocktails on the beach but also a real test of their marriage. One day, Noah and Emma find themselves embroiled in an unsolved disappearance of two people that happened 15 years ago.

Saint X

The young girl dies on holiday in the Caribbean under mysterious circumstances. Twenty years later, her younger sister returns to the island to find out the circumstances of the tragedy.

