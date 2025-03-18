What to watch after Bridgerton — the best costume TV shows

The Leopard TV show. Photo: Netflix

The popular TV show Bridgerton captivated viewers not only with its plot but also with its incredible costumes. But while you're waiting for the new season, we recommend paying attention to this selection.

Novyny.LIVE tells you about historical dramas that are definitely worth watching.

The Buccaneers

Five New York girls go to London in search of husbands, but in reality, they are looking for something completely different. Uninhibited and open-minded Americans are confronted with the puritanical culture of 1870s England.

The Law According to Lidia Poët

Ambitious Lidia aspires to become a lawyer, but the local court in Turin rejects her request to be included in the bar register because she is a woman. So she starts working in her brother's law firm and fighting for women's rights.

Gentleman Jack

The drama is based on the life of the English aristocrat Anna Lister, who fought against social norms all her life. The plot is based on Lister's diaries, in which she shared details of her travels and romantic relationships with women.

The Pursuit of Love

The TV show follows the romantic adventures of two sisters in England. Set between the two world wars, the story is about personal experiences intertwined with political and social upheaval.

The Leopard

The new historical drama revolves around the family of the Sicilian prince. The revolution is breaking out in the country, and now he must preserve not only his family but also his power.

