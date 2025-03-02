New trailer for the movie "A Minecraft Movie" — when the movie premieres

Scene from the movie "A Minecraft Movie". Photo: screenshot from YouTube

Warner Bros. has shown the final trailer of the movie A Minecraft Movie. The movie will be released on April 4.

The video was published on the studio’s official YouTube channel.

Trailer of the movie "A Minecraft Movie"

The film, directed by Jared Hess, tells the story of the insidious Ender Dragon, who plans to destroy the Overworld.

The movie’s cast features famous Hollywood actors such as Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge, Emma Myers, Matt Berry, and others.

"Four misfits—Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, Henry, Natalie and Dawn—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like piglins and zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve," it is said in the film’s synopsis.

