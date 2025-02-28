New Shrek movie is announced — Shrek 5 premiere date

Still from the Shrek 5 movie. Photo: Screenshot

Universal Pictures has presented the first teaser for the trailer of Shrek 5. It became known who will voice the characters in the new part.

The video was published on YouTube.

"Shrek 5" teaser

In the published video, the Donkey asks the magic mirror which of them is the most handsome, and Shrek and Fiona, along with their daughter, voiced by the famous actress Zendaya, watch the results. In response, the mirror shows humorous versions of the ogre, who is loved by many viewers.

The plot details remain a secret for now.

Popular actors Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz will also voice the characters in the new installment.

The new part of Shrek will be released on July 1, 2026.

