Unexpected come back — Supernatural to reunite on screen

27 February 2025 14:30
Марія Коваленко - editor
Supernatural stars to reunite on screen in The Boys series
Supernatural series. Photo: CW/WB/MoviestillsDB
Popular Hollywood actors Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins will reunite on screen 20 years after the premiere of Supernatural. The stars will be the heroes of the 5th season of "The Guys" series. 

It is reported by Variety.

Supernatural stars together again

Actor Jensen Ackles shared a video urging his Supernatural co-stars to return to the small screen. 

— Hey Jared. We got work to do. Again.
— Okay, I'll tell Misha. Misha, we got work to do.
— Okay. What are we doing?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by THE BOYS (@theboystv)

Details of their roles are still under wraps, as is the premiere date.

In addition to Padalecki, Ackles and Collins, The Boys also stars Supernatural actors Jim Beaver (as Robert Singer), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (as Joe Kessler) and Rob Benedict (as Splinter).

Previously, the popular HBO series The White Lotus has been renewed for a fourth season.

Earlier, we wrote about 5 movies on Netflix that are worth watching — choose one according to your mood. 

