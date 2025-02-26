Oscar 2025 — which films are nominated for the award

Scene from the film The Brutalist. Photo: screenshot

The Oscar 2025 awards ceremony is just a few days away. So, it’s time to get to know the contenders for the main film award of the year.

Novyny.LIVE tells you about the nine nominees in the Best Picture category.

The Brutalist

The historical drama based on real events tells the story of a visionary architect László Tóth, who emigrates from Europe to the United States. In the foreign country, he gets a chance to fulfill his dream and take his entire family to America, but the price for this will be high.

A Complete Unknown

The story of the life of the outstanding musician Bob Dylan, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet. The film will tell the story of a turning point in the legendary performer’s career — the transition from the folk musician to the symbol of the counterculture.

Conclave

The psychological thriller tells the story of one of the most significant events for the Catholic Church — the election of the Pope. The protagonist, the leader of the Conclave, Thomas Lawrence, has a great responsibility. Each of the candidates for the role of the new pontiff is hiding his dark secrets.

Dune: Part Two

The sequel to the acclaimed sci-fi story about Paul Atreides and the conquest of Arrakis. The intense plot, incredible scenery, and star cast have every chance of winning. Moreover, the previous installment of the franchise won six statuettes in 2022.

Emilia Pérez

Lawyer Rita receives an unexpected offer to help the leader of the drug cartel leave the criminal world and change her life forever. One of the most notorious criminals decides to become the woman.

The Substance

The film that made a big buzz on the Internet because of its sharp plot and shocking scenes. The plot focuses on the host of an incredibly successful fitness show, played by Demi Moore, who is sent into retirement. Then the star decides on the terrible experiment that promises to give her youth again.

I’m still here

The film is based on the true story of Eunice Paiva, the mother of five children and wife of former congressman Rubens Paiva. When the politician is kidnapped by the military, his wife must find the truth and defend her family.

Nickel Boys

This powerful adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s novel tells the story of 16-year-old Elwood, who lives with his grandmother. On his way to college, the young man finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, which leads to him being accused of a crime. Elwood ends up at the Nickel Academy, where juvenile delinquents are "reformed".

Wicked

The fairytale story is about two completely different characters — the future Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba, and Glinda, who later became the Good Witch of the North. This is a story about growing up, friendship, and a real struggle for happiness.

