Oscar 2025 — list of actors nominated for the award

The Oscar Awards. Photo: instagram.com/theacademy

On March 2, the main film event of the year, the Oscar Awards Ceremony, will take place in Los Angeles. On the eve of the Awards Ceremony, we tell you which actors are in the running for this year’s golden statuette.

The list of nominees has been announced on the official website of the Academy.

Oscar 2025 nominees

There are four nominations for actors at the Awards in which they can win an award. This year’s Oscar contenders are:

For the best male role

Adrien Brody as László Tóth in the film The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in the film A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo as John "Divine G" Whitfield in the film Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in the film Conclave

Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in the film The Apprentice.

Adrien Brody. Photo: Reuters

For the best female role

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the musical Wicked

Carla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez in the film Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison as Anora Mikheeva in the film Anora

Demi Moore as Elizabeth Sparkle in the film Substance

Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva in the drama I’m Still Here

Demi Moore. Photo: Reuters

For the best supporting male role

Kieran Culkin as Benji Kaplan in the film A Real Pain

Edward Norton as Pete Seeger in the film A Complete Unknown

Yuri Borisov as Igor in the film Anora

Guy Pearce for his role in the film The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong for his role in the film The Apprentice.

Kieran Culkin. Photo: Reuters

For the best supporting female role

Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez in the film A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande as Glinda in the film Wicked

Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth in the film The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes in the film Conclave

Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in the film Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña. Photo: Reuters

