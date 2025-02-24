Oscar 2025 — list of actors nominated for the award

The main contenders — which actors are nominated for Oscar 2025
On March 2, the main film event of the year, the Oscar Awards Ceremony, will take place in Los Angeles. On the eve of the Awards Ceremony, we tell you which actors are in the running for this year’s golden statuette.
The list of nominees has been announced on the official website of the Academy.
Oscar 2025 nominees
There are four nominations for actors at the Awards in which they can win an award. This year’s Oscar contenders are:
For the best male role
- Adrien Brody as László Tóth in the film The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in the film A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo as John "Divine G" Whitfield in the film Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence in the film Conclave
- Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in the film The Apprentice.
For the best female role
- Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the musical Wicked
- Carla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez in the film Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison as Anora Mikheeva in the film Anora
- Demi Moore as Elizabeth Sparkle in the film Substance
- Fernanda Torres as Eunice Paiva in the drama I’m Still Here
For the best supporting male role
- Kieran Culkin as Benji Kaplan in the film A Real Pain
- Edward Norton as Pete Seeger in the film A Complete Unknown
- Yuri Borisov as Igor in the film Anora
- Guy Pearce for his role in the film The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong for his role in the film The Apprentice.
For the best supporting female role
- Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez in the film A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande as Glinda in the film Wicked
- Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth in the film The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes in the film Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in the film Emilia Pérez
