SAG Awards 2025 — List of Winners

SAG Awards 2025. Photo: Reuters

On the night of February 24, one of the most prestigious film awards, the SAG Awards 2025, took place in Los Angeles, USA. The award from the Screen Actors Guild is considered to be one of the most important events in Hollywood on the eve of the Oscars.

The results of the award were announced on the SAG Awards website.

Who won the SAG Awards 2025

The winner of this year's award was the Shogun series. The historical TV drama took home four statuettes, while all the nominated films took home one.

The top award at the 2025 SAG Awards for Best Performance by an Actor went to The Conclave, directed by Edward Berger.

Rafe Fines receives an award for the movie "Conclave"

Demi Moore won Best Actress for her role in The Substance, and Timothy Chalamet won Best Actor for his portrayal of the iconic musician Bob Dylan.

Demi Moore won the SAG Awards 2025. Photo: Reuters

Повний список переможців премії SAG Awards 2025

Cast in a Motion Picture — "Conclave";

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown";

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Demi Moore, "The Substance";

Timothée Chalamet at the SAG Awards 2025. Photo: Reuters

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain";

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez";

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture — "Stuntman";

Zoe Saldana won the SAG Awards 2025. Photo: Reuters

Male Actor in a Drama Series — "Shogun";

Ensemble in a Comedy Series — "Murders in the Same Building";

Male Actor in a Drama Series — Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun";

Female Actor in a Drama Series — Anna Sawai, "Shogun";

Kieran Culkin with the SAG Awards 2025 award. Photo: Reuters

Female Actor in a Comedy Series — Jean Smart, "Hacks";

Male Actor in a Comedy Series — Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building";

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Series — Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer";

Moeka Hoshi and Anna Sawai at the SAG Awards 2025. Photo: Reuters

The Life Achievement Award was also presented to Hollywood star Jane Fonda, whose acting career spans nearly 50 years. During that time, she has starred in dozens of successful films and has become a major figure not only in the film industry, but also in the political life of the United States. Jane Fonda is an active advocate for women's rights, Native American rights, and environmental protection.

Jane Fonda. Photo: Reuters

