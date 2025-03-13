The best horror movies of all time — The Exorcist, The Conjuring and others

The Conjuring. Photo: Netflix

If you want to tickle your nerves and get a dose of adrenaline in front of the TV screen, this selection is definitely for you. These movies have already become horror legends that keep viewers in suspense until the end.

Novyny.LIVE shares top five horror movies of all time.

The Exorcist (1973)

One of the scariest movies ever made and already a classic of the genre. The story of a little girl possessed by the devil and an exorcist trying to drive out the evil is a chilling one.

The Shining (1980)

One of Stanley Kubrick's finest films, this is an adaptation of the novel by the king of horror, Stephen King. You will never forget the creepy corridors of the Overlook Hotel and its strange inhabitants.

The Others (2001)

This mystical story starring Nicole Kidman will give you the creeps. The action takes place in the Channel Islands after World War II in a house where a mother and her two children live... and someone else.

Let the Right One In (2008)

The protagonist is a 12-year-old lonely boy named Oscar, who one day meets a mysterious girl named Ali. She walks alone at night, is not afraid of the cold, and is very thirsty for... blood. The movie has been called one of the best vampire stories of the 21st century.

The Conjuring (2013)

Based on true events, this shocking story follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of their cases leads them to the Perron family and the Annabelle doll.

Earlier, we shared a selection of the TV series for fans of Desperate Housewives.

We also revealed the premiere date of the second season of the TV series The Last of Us.