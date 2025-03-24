Small Things Like These with Cillian Murphy — trailer and release date of the movie

The movie Small Things Like These. Photo: Lionsgate

British actor Cillian Murphy will appear in the new drama story. The star of the TV show "Peaky Blinders" will play the main role in the upcoming movie Small Things Like These.

The movie's trailer is now available on YouTube.

Small Things Like These — trailer and premiere date

In the historical drama, Oscar-winning Murphy plays Bill, the coal merchant and father of five daughters. On Christmas Eve, the man learns about the horrors taking place in the local convent, where "fallen women" are kept. It brings back memories of his own difficult childhood. Most of the townspeople know what is happening behind the walls of the convent, but they keep quiet. So now Bill is faced with the dilemma: keep quiet like everyone else, or take a risk to save others.

Alongside the Oppenheimer star, the movie also stars Eileen Walsh, Michelle Fairley, Clare Dunne, Helen Behan, and Emily Watson.

The movie will be released in Ukraine on April 3, 2025.

