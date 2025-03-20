The Lady's Companion on Netflix — trailer and release date of the new TV show

The TV show "The Lady's Companion". Photo: Netflix

The streaming platform Netflix has intrigued viewers with the announcement of its new TV show. The costume drama The Lady's Companion will be available for viewing this month.

Novyny.LIVE tells you what to expect from the new story.

"The Lady's Companion" — trailer and premiere date

This romantic comedy is set in 19th-century Spain. The protagonist Elena Banda is the best companion in town. It is thanks to her that wealthy girls can find a worthy gentleman. Her main secret is that she never breaks the rules and does not allow her charges to do so. But sometimes it can be very difficult to cope with your feelings, even for such an experienced young lady.

The TV show stars Nadia de Santiago, Álvaro Mel, and Isa Montalbán.

On social media, viewers are already actively discussing the upcoming premiere. The new story reminded many people of Bridgerton, which became the real hit. It also intertwines the strict rules of the society of the time, passionate love, and social intrigue, but with a touch of Spanish passion.

The TV show with Ukrainian dubbing will premiere on Netflix on March 28.

