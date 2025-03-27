Harry Potter TV show — who will play Hagrid — photo

Rubeus Hagrid in the movie Harry Potter. Photo: scene from the movie

The HBO company continues to work actively on the creation of the new TV show based on the Harry Potter Universe. The creators of the project are negotiating with another actor who can join the cast as Hagrid.

It was reported by Deadline.

Who will play Hagrid in the Harry Potter TV show?

As it has become known, the British actor and comedian Nick Frost may play the teacher of care for magical creatures and Hogwarts forester Rubeus Hagrid in the TV show.

According to the insiders, the company is currently in the final stages of negotiations with the star. So there is a high probability that Frost will become the new Hagrid.

Nick Frost. Photo: instagram.com/friedgold

Nick Frost is known for his roles in the movies from the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, Paul, Fighting with My Family, and the TV show Why Women Kill.

