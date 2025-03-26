The Glass Dome limited series on Netflix — Official Trailer and Release Date

The Glass Dome. Photo: Netflix

Netflix intrigued viewers with the announcement of the upcoming Swedish detective miniseries The Glass Dome.

The official trailer has been released on YouTube.

The Glass Dome — Trailer and premiere date

The plot of this detective series with thriller elements revolves around forensic scientist Leila, who takes on the case of the disappearance of her friend's daughter. While searching for the girl, the investigator encounters her dark past and relives her own childhood trauma related to an abduction.

The series stars Leonie Vincent, Johan Hedenberg and Johan Rheborg, and will premiere on Netflix on April 15.

