TOP 5 New Series to Keep You Hooked From the Start — Shows That are Streaming Now

With dynamic plots, vivid characters, and an atmosphere that draws you in from the first scene, these shows are sure to keep you watching. These new shows will grab you in the first few minutes and leave a lasting impression.

Learn more about the new must-see series in the Novyny.LIVE selection.

Long Bright River

The series, based on the book of the same name by Liz Moore, tells the story of a police officer who investigates a series of murders in a neighborhood with high levels of drug abuse. While searching for the killer, the detective is also searching for her missing sister.

Towards Zero

The protagonist is tennis star Neville Strange, who, after a high-profile divorce, decides to vacation with his new girlfriend at his aunt's estate in the south of England. By chance, the athlete's ex-wife also shows up. And a sudden murder drags everyone present into a web of mystery.

Daredevil: Born Again

The relaunch of the Marvel series about blind lawyer Matt Murdock. He leads a double life as a masked vigilante fighting for justice. At the same time, former criminal mastermind Wilson Fisk is running for mayor, leading to a clash of the past.

Dope Thief

Two friends, Ray and Manny, decide to pull off a scam. They pose as employees of the Drug Enforcement Administration and steal goods from small-time dealers. But one day they pick a target that is too big, and now they have to pay for the consequences.

Prime Target

Talented math student Edward Brooks is on the verge of a new discovery. One day he meets a girl with whom he quickly finds a common language and becomes close. But she is not who she claims to be, and now Brooks is drawn into a dangerous game.

