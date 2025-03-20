Crime TV shows based on real events — what to watch in the evening

The TV Show "The Act". Photo: Hulu

The reality of the story is sometimes scarier than fiction. And in these TV shows, there are no fictional monsters, but there are real people whose stories have terrified hundreds of people and become the prototype of screen evil.

Scary TV shows based on real stories, in the selection of Novyny.LIVE.

The Act

The crime miniseries tells the story of Gypsy Blanchard. Due to her illness, the girl is forced to move in a wheelchair and cannot do without outside help. Her whole life was accompanied by her mother, who overly took care of her daughter. However, with age, Gypsy wants to gain more freedom. Her struggle for her independence will reveal shocking secrets that will make everyone shudder.

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The story of one of America's most notorious serial killers, who killed 17 people. For many years, he skillfully managed to hide his crimes. But one day, evil must be punished.

Candy

Candy Montgomery is an exemplary housewife, mother, and wife. Suddenly, a new meaning appears in her life — love. Candy has a secret affair with her neighbor's husband, and one day this connection will become the cause of a brutal murder.

The Staircase

The renowned author, Michael Peterson, finds his wife's body on the staircase of their home and immediately calls the police. During the investigation, the man becomes the sole suspect in the woman's murder, but even his children have doubts about the true circumstances of her death.

The Widower

The TV show tells the chilling story of Malcolm Webster. The man who spent a long time trying to get rid of his first wife, and when she was gone, he found the new victim.

