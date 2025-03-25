TOP 5 romantic K-dramas about love with amazing plot

Love Next Door. Photo: instagram.com/tvn_drama

When it comes to love, K-dramas know how to tell stories that are impossible to tear yourself away from. These series combine romance with an exciting plot, making you want to watch episode after episode.

Novyny.LIVE shares the best romantic dramas to watch online.

Marry My Husband

This story combines love and science fiction. The protagonist dies suddenly after finding out about her husband's affair with her best friend. Suddenly, she comes back to life but 10 years earlier. Then the woman decides to avoid fate and marry her husband to her friend.

Love Next Door

The story tells of a girl named Bae Seok-ryu who was compared to her friend's son by her mother throughout her childhood. Because of the constant rivalry, the girl disliked her neighbor. But many years later, they met again, and the childhood resentment gave way to adult feelings.

Serendipity's Embrace

Protagonist Lee Hong's personal life is not going well, so she has already been disappointed by men. One day, Lee meets her first love, who left her to study in the United States, and her feelings are rekindled.

Wedding Impossible

Na Ah-jung dreams of becoming a movie star, but only gets small roles. One day, a friend offers her to play his fiancée in order to hide some secrets from his family, but his brother suddenly falls in love with the beautiful actress.

My Sweet Mobster

Former gangster Seo Ji-Hwan decides to give up his criminal past and start a new life. Suddenly, he meets his sister's friend and realizes that he has fallen in love. But the girl already has a persistent suitor.

