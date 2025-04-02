John Wick 5 — Keanu Reeves to officially appear in new Lionsgate movie

Keanu Reeves as John Wick. Photo: instagram.com/johnwick.de

The American actor Keanu Reeves will return on the screens as John Wick again. Lionsgate is preparing to shoot the fifth movie in the franchise.

This was officially announced by the company's chairman Adam Fogelson at CinemaCon, Variety reports.

Keanu Reeves to star in John Wick 5 movie

The 60-year-old actor will officially return to the role of the killer after a two-year break. The film will be directed by Chad Stagelski, who worked on the previous installments of the franchise, and produced by Basil Ivanyk and Erica Lee.

"Keanu, Chad, Basil and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world," said Adam Fogelson.

For now, the plot of the upcoming action movie, the premiere date and the rest of the cast remain a secret.

Keanu Reeves in the movie John Wick 4. Photo: instagram.com/johnwick.de

This news came as a pleasant surprise to fans, as Reeves had previously stated that he had no plans to return to the role of Vic, as his character's story had reached a logical conclusion in the fourth installment.

In addition, audiences will see an animated movie featuring John Wick, who will also be voiced by Reeves. It will return to the events that took place in the first movie.

As a reminder, in June, the movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will be released, which is a prequel to John Wick.