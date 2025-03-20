John Wick spinoff Ballerina Action Movie Official Trailer — Video

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. Photo: instagram.com/ballerinamovie

Audiences will see a new movie from the John Wick cinematic universe. Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated action thriller Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas.

A new announcement for the upcoming film has been posted on YouTube.

Ballerina trailer and premiere date

Ana de Armas will portray a ballerina who becomes a hitman for the Ruska Roma gang to avenge her father's murder. The events of the spin-off will take place parallel to the events of John Wick 3.

The good news for fans is that Keanu Reeves will also be reprising his role as John Wick, one of the most famous and dangerous assassins nicknamed Baba Yaga. The actor can be seen in the trailers, but it is expected that his role will be episodic.

Keanu Reeves in the movie Ballerina. Photo: instagram.com/ballerinamovie

The film also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane.

The premiere of the action thriller is scheduled for June 6, 2025.

