Tulsa King season three — Paramount+ has extended the show with Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone in the TV series Tulsa King. Photo: Instagram.com/tulsaking

The popular Tulsa King series starring Sylvester Stallone has been officially renewed. Viewers will be able to watch two more seasons, according to Deadline.

Tulsa King series has been extended

Sylvester Stallone has signed a new contract to continue working on the series for two more seasons.

On March 18, Paramount+ officially announced the start of work on the third season of the high-profile crime drama. The team is expected to begin filming the next episodes as soon as they are completed.

In the series, Sylvester Stallone plays a New York Mafia capo regime named Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who is released from prison after 25 years. He didn't turn in his boss and his son to the police, so he expects a decent reward. But the boss sends him to Tulsa, where he has to build a new mafia empire.

In addition to the Rambo star, the series also stars Domenick Lombardozzi, Dana Delaney, Martin Starr, Neil McDonough and others.

The first season premiered in November 2022, and the second season was released in 2024. The release dates of the new episodes are not yet known.

