Buffy the Vampire Slayer — Sarah Michelle Gellar confirms the relaunch

Sarah Michelle Gellar. Photo: instagram.com/sarahmgellar

American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar has good news for her fans — the star has officially announced the relaunch of the cult series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The actress told this to the People magazine.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel to be released

Twenty-eight years after the mysterious TV show premiered, viewers have been eagerly awaiting its sequel. Recently, rumors began to circulate that the series would be getting a sequel, and now Gellar has officially confirmed it.

According to the actress, filming is already underway and moving much faster than she expected.

"We've set up our offices, which means things are progressing probably faster than I'd anticipated. But it's going to be a process, I think. To do it the way it needs to be done, everyone has to be patient with all of us, because this isn't something that [will just happen]," Gellar said.

In the sequel, the actress will have a cameo role rather than the lead. It is not yet known who will be the new vampire slayer.

The project will be directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, and the script will be written by sisters Nora and Leela Zuckerman.

