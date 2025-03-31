New crime drama MobLand by Guy Ricci premiered on Paramount +

MobLand series. Photo: Paramount+

The long-awaited premiere of the new series MobLand took place on the Paramount+ streaming platform. The crime drama stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

The series is already available to watch on Paramount+.

What MobLand with Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan is about

The plot of the crime drama centers on a London mafia family led by Mav and Conrad Garrigan. They strive to take their place at the top of the global crime syndicate. However, problems are inevitable in this kind of business, so the family has its own "problem solver", Harry da Souza. When tensions between the Garrigans and the rival Stevenson clan reach their peak, Harry must step in.

Tom Hardy embodied Da Souza on the screen and, according to fans, fit perfectly into this criminal plot. The Harrigans were played by Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver and others also joined the cast.

Cast of MobLand. Photo: Paramount+

It was directed by Guy Ricci, a master of the crime genre. This is the second series in the director's career after the success of The Gentlemen.

It was expected that MobLand would be a spin-off of the 2013 Ray Donovan series, but later the team decided to make a separate story.

Before the official premiere, the series had already garnered critical acclaim. The crime drama received an 8.2 out of 10 rating on IMDb.

